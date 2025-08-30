Ramanan urges time for minister to explain Urban Renewal Bill

KUALA LUMPUR: Sungai Buloh MP Datuk Seri R. Ramanan has called for all parties to allow Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming adequate time and space to explain the Urban Renewal Bill.

The Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister stated that the bill should not be hastily judged from a single perspective without receiving detailed clarifications from the ministry.

“This bill has already been tabled, and we should first observe how it is handled,“ he said when met at the Sungai Buloh parliamentary constituency Ride Merdeka MADANI programme today.

Ramanan emphasised that after receiving comprehensive explanations, only then should decisions be made rather than judging based on isolated aspects.

When questioned about the bill’s impact on the Indian community, Ramanan highlighted various government initiatives already improving their living standards.

He referenced recent announcements by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim including allocations for estate workers and educational assistance for students.

“The Indian community is currently receiving many benefits through initiatives like Sumbangan Asas Rahmah and Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah,“ he added.

Ramanan noted that Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia has introduced a special programme called Prosperity, Empowerment and a New Normal benefiting over eleven thousand Indian women.

Regarding today’s event, Ramanan explained that the programme organised by AIM aimed to ignite independence spirit through cultivating family values and multicultural unity.

The motorcycle convoy featured more than one thousand participants from diverse racial backgrounds and age groups. – Bernama