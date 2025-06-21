ALOR SETAR: A rare Irrawaddy dolphin was found dead, tragically entangled in an illegal ray fishing net known locally as ‘pukat pari’ that was left behind by fishermen in the waters off Kuala Kedah yesterday.

Kuala Kedah Maritime Zone director commander Noor Azreyanti Ishak said the dolphin, an endangered marine mammal, was found by a Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) patrol team at about 11 am, approximately 1.1 nautical miles from the Kuala Kedah estuary.

“The discovery was made following the seizure of a RM2,000 ray net, which is prohibited under the Fisheries Act 1985 due to its non-selective nature. The net not only traps stingrays and juvenile fish but also poses a serious threat to protected marine species,” she said in a statement today.

Noor Azreyanti said the Irrawaddy dolphin (Orcaella brevirostris), also known locally as ‘empesut’, is a unique species that is becoming increasingly rare in Southeast Asia, including in Malaysia.

She added that the loss of even a single Irrawaddy dolphin has a major impact on the ecosystem, given its critically low population and elusive nature.

Meanwhile, Noor Azreyanti said the latest seizure was the sixth involving ray nets in the Kuala Kedah maritime zone so far this year.

“The use of the nets not only affects the population of stingrays, which are benthic predators, but also disrupts the overall balance of the ecosystem if left unchecked,” she said.

She also called on the public to report illegal fishing activities or suspicious activities at sea via the 999 emergency line or the Kuala Kedah maritime zone operations centre at 04-7310579.