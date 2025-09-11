RM100 SARA aid automatic for eligible recipients, no registration needed

SHAH ALAM: The one-off RM100 Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) Appreciation Aid requires no registration from eligible recipients who will receive it automatically.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching clarified this following social media posts falsely claiming registration was necessary to obtain the SARA assistance.

“We received information from the Ministry of Finance that some social media posts claimed registration was needed to receive the RM100 SARA aid, but that’s not the case,“ she told reporters after officiating the Safe Internet Campaign carnival for Tamil National-Type Schools in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

Teo noted the ministry has not yet received a detailed report on how many false posts concerning SARA have been removed from social media platforms.

She confirmed individuals who have not yet turned eighteen this year remain eligible to receive the aid through their MyKad as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in July.

“Some may currently be seventeen years and ten months old and will celebrate their birthday in two months, so they are also eligible,“ she explained.

Regarding the move to fully implement MyDigital ID for prepaid SIM card registration, Teo said the measure aims to limit prepaid numbers per person and prevent misuse for fraudulent activities.

“We believe that using MyDigital ID will make the process smoother including a single sign-on on the phone,“ she added.

Teo earlier mingled with participants and visitors at the Safe Internet Campaign carnival organised by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission with support from the Ministry of Education and the Tamil School Principals’ Association of Malaysia.

A total of 107 Tamil National-Type Schools in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor participated in today’s carnival as part of MCMC’s strategic effort to reach more schools.

As of September 1, a total of 1,928 schools nationwide have participated in the Safe Internet Campaign modules including 144 in Selangor and 76 in Kuala Lumpur. – Bernama