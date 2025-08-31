RM100 SARA aid provides timely relief for Malaysian families nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians across the country have begun utilising the RM100 Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) one-off assistance credited to their MyKad cards over the weekend.

Factory worker Norisa Ramli expressed relief at receiving the aid at an opportune time before her monthly salary arrival, enabling essential purchases like milk and flour.

Seventy-six year old Hasan Abdul Ghani plans to share part of his assistance with those more needy after buying necessary items for himself and his wife.

Mydin Subang Jaya has prepared twenty special counters with MyKad scanning machines to facilitate smooth redemption of the SARA assistance.

Perak resident Yong Chee Seng described the RM100 as providing breathing space for managing monthly expenses including rent and utility bills.

Kelantan trader Mohd Azlan Salleh appreciated how the assistance allows better financial planning for his children’s educational needs.

Nur Ayuni Shahali, a twenty-five year old student, found the aid particularly helpful for managing food expenses amid rising living costs.

Civil servant Nurul Aida Othman expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for showing concern about people’s daily needs through this initiative.

Sarawak lorry driver James Gadul plans to save his RM100 assistance for December Christmas celebration expenses.

The SARA programme provides one-time cash assistance to all Malaysians aged eighteen and above without application requirements.

Recipients can use the aid at over seven thousand registered business premises nationwide until year end. – Bernama