Sabah allocates RM136 million for scholarships to boost human capital

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government has set aside RM136 million for the Sabah State Government Scholarship (BKNS) this year, marking its highest allocation to date.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor emphasised the state’s dedication to nurturing competitive human capital through accessible higher education.

The allocation has seen a significant increase from RM50 million in 2020, reflecting the state’s resolve to support students from all socio-economic backgrounds.

“This is the government’s long-term investment project to develop quality human capital that is competitive. We don’t want young Sabahans to be left behind in education due to financial constraints,” Hajiji said.

His speech was delivered by Sabah Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif during the Sabah university student aid presentation (SENTOSA) at Universiti Malaysia Sabah.

A total of 4,170 students will benefit from the scholarship programme this year, aligning with the Sabah Maju Jaya initiative to strengthen education as a key driver of development.

Beyond scholarships, the state has allocated RM77.5 million for 13 education initiatives, including one-off cash aid for registrations, computer purchase assistance, and flight fare support for Sabah students.

Additionally, the Sabah State Education Fund, introduced in June 2022, has assisted 10,104 recipients with RM15.8 million in funding. - Bernama