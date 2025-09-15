Sabah cancels Malaysia Day celebration to focus on flood disaster response

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government has cancelled the state-level Malaysia Day celebration scheduled for Padang Merdeka tomorrow night due to the major disaster currently affecting the state.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor confirmed the cancellation as continuous heavy rain has impacted at least seven districts across Sabah.

He stated that the immediate priority of the state government is managing the crisis and coordinating recovery efforts alongside swift rescue operations for affected communities.

“I have informed Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Musa Aman regarding this matter,” Hajiji said in an official statement today.

He emphasised that the well-being, welfare and safety of the people remain paramount during these difficult times.

Hajiji has instructed the Sabah State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) to remain on full alert and ready to take immediate action as the situation continues to evolve.

The committee, chaired by State Secretary Datuk Seri Safar Untong, is convening to monitor developments and coordinate immediate response measures in the affected districts.

“The public is urged to remain vigilant, heed safety advisories and fully cooperate with rescue teams as operations are being stepped up across the state,” he added. – Bernama