Sabah flood evacuees drop to 378 as relief centres remain active

KOTA KINABALU: The number of flood evacuees in Sabah has decreased slightly to 378 individuals from 117 families this morning.

This figure represents a reduction from the 398 people from 126 families recorded the previous night.

The State Disaster Management Committee confirmed the updated statistics in an official statement.

Penampang district currently hosts 224 evacuees from 64 families across three relief centres.

Beaufort district shelters 154 victims from 53 families at a single permanent relief centre.

The Penampang Sports Complex temporary relief centre accommodates 39 individuals from nine families.

Huguan Siau Hall provides shelter for 142 evacuees from 45 families displaced by the floods.

Sekolah Kebangsaan St Paul Kolopis houses 43 flood victims from ten different families.

All Beaufort flood victims have been relocated to the permanent relief centre in Selagon.

A total of 22 villages remain affected by flooding throughout both districts.

Fourteen flooded villages are located within the Penampang district area.

Eight additional villages are experiencing flooding in the Beaufort district. – Bernama