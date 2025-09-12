Sabah seeks more parliamentary seats under MA63 at federal meeting

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah has formally requested an increase in parliamentary seats for the state during today’s Malaysia Agreement 1963 Implementation Action Council meeting.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor stated the request aligns with the spirit of MA63 to protect the state’s interests and ensure fair representation.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim agreed in principle but noted the matter requires thorough technical discussion due to necessary constitutional amendments.

Hajiji emphasised the importance of strong state-federal government relations for addressing such significant constitutional matters effectively.

The meeting also discussed a proposal to place tourism under the concurrent list, which will be referred to the technical committee for further evaluation.

The Sabah delegation included Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam and Datuk Shahelmey Yahya alongside state ministers and the State Secretary.

Hajiji separately welcomed the launch of the RM7.6 billion Sabah-Sarawak Link Road Phase 2 project as a significant infrastructure development.

He described the road project as a crucial step toward enhancing connectivity and spurring economic growth in trade and tourism sectors. – Bernama