SARA aid boosts domestic economy and benefits small retailers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) programme is significantly boosting Malaysia’s domestic economy while providing substantial benefits to small retailers and local suppliers.

Ministry of Finance deputy secretary-general for treasury (policy) Datuk Zamzuri Abdul Aziz revealed that the RM2 billion allocation for 22 million adult recipients creates a powerful economic multiplier effect throughout the supply chain.

“Every RM1 spent can generate a value of up to RM2.43 when shared within the business chain, from small shopkeepers to local manufacturers,“ he stated during an appearance on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme.

More than 7,300 premises nationwide are participating in the programme, with nearly 2,000 being small retailers operating in both urban and rural areas.

Zamzuri explained that rapid stock movement enables small traders to achieve faster capital turnover while local suppliers receive new orders, creating simultaneous economic activity within local communities.

Recipients are encouraged to plan their purchases strategically throughout the redemption period until December 31, avoiding peak times and focusing on actual needs.

“School supplies can be purchased when the school season is approaching, as this extended period provides people with adequate time to manage their necessities,“ he advised.

The ministry also suggests that those who can manage without the cash aid consider purchasing and donating items to authorities like the Social Welfare Department or through community packages available at supermarkets.

This one-off RM100 assistance benefits all Malaysian citizens aged 18 and above, representing approximately 22 million people nationwide.

The programme allows redemption at over 7,300 premises across the country until December 31, 2025, offering flexibility in both location and timing for purchasing basic necessities.

SARA covers 14 categories of essential items including rice, bread, eggs, cooking oil, flour, biscuits, instant noodles, beverages, canned food, seasonings, personal hygiene products, household cleaning items, medicines and school supplies.

The Ministry of Finance encourages the public to visit the official SARA website at http://www.sara.gov.my for additional information and programme details. – Bernama