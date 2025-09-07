SARA aid brings relief and joy to Tawau recipients with RM100 assistance

TAWAU: The MADANI Government’s one-off RM100 Penghargaan Sumbangan Asas Rahmah continues to deliver relief and happiness to beneficiaries across the region.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil visited a local supermarket to inspect the SARA initiative’s implementation and meet with grateful recipients.

Private sector employee Eddy Sukirman expressed gratitude for the assistance that helps ease the financial burden of raising his seven children.

“I used the SARA assistance to buy household and kitchen items which really helps our family budget,“ said the 42-year-old from Kampung Tanjung Batu Darat.

Eddy and his wife both qualified for the program, receiving a combined RM200 that significantly reduced their monthly essential spending.

He suggested expanding the range of eligible products to include local snacks like amplang for future assistance programs.

Kolej Vokasional Tawau student Anas Mohammad Dzakwan Suwardi praised the government’s inclusive approach that benefits even young students.

The 18-year-old used part of his RM100 to purchase biscuits for a waterfall recreation trip while saving the remainder responsibly.

“I will manage my finances wisely and won’t need to rely on my family for additional support,“ Anas stated confidently.

Mohd Fitri Fawwaz Abd Fattah plans to give his remaining RM80 to his mother for additional kitchen items after purchasing his own necessities.

The 18-year-old from Kampung Pasir Putih expressed deep appreciation for the government’s thoughtful assistance program.

The SARA initiative represents the government’s ongoing commitment to supporting low-income households during challenging economic times.

Recipients consistently highlighted how the assistance provides meaningful relief for their monthly essential purchases.

The program’s implementation has been widely praised for its direct positive impact on family budgets and household welfare. – Bernama