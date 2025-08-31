Sarawak accelerates green energy and digital push for developed state status

SARIKEI: Sarawak remains firmly committed to achieving developed state status by 2030 through a comprehensive development strategy encompassing green economy initiatives, digital transformation, renewable energy expansion, and educational advancement.

Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg stated that the Post-COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030 focuses on three core pillars of economic prosperity, social inclusivity, and environmental sustainability with significant progress already made during the first phase of the 12th Malaysia Plan.

“We have succeeded in implementing fundamental developments such as bridges and coastal roads, including the Tun Datuk Patinggi Tuanku Haji Bujang bridge in Sarikei which opened in May,” he said during Sarawak’s 68th National Day celebration at Dewan Suarah Sarikei.

Abang Johari highlighted several strategic achievements including the establishment of Sarawak Water Sdn Bhd, the takeover of Bintulu Port Authority, the launch of AirBorneo airline, and the acquisition of a majority stake in Affin Bank.

The Premier outlined Sarawak’s ambitious plan to generate 15 gigawatts of green energy by 2035 as part of its vision to become the “Battery of ASEAN” through the implementation of the Sarawak Hydrogen Economy Roadmap and Energy Transition Policy.

“Sarawak’s role in energy development has been recognised at the regional level, including during the recent annual Malaysia-Brunei talks, aligning with our aspiration to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050,” he added.

Digital innovation milestones include the development of KETEQ AI, the world’s first AI-powered energy device, and the establishment of the Sarawak Artificial Intelligence Centre to nurture skilled talent and support local startups in global markets.

Education forms a cornerstone of Sarawak’s transformation, with the state set to become Malaysia’s first to offer free education starting next year, ensuring youth can pursue higher education without financial constraints.

“Scholarships, loans from Yayasan Sarawak, and the Education Fund are also made available to all Sarawakians, regardless of their background,” Abang Johari emphasised.

The Rajang Delta Development Agency will drive development in Sarikei, Bintangor, and Tanjung Manis, including a pilot rice cultivation project supporting Sarawak’s vision to become a major rice producer by 2030.

“Tanjung Manis will be developed as a Halal Hub and new growth centre through the Tanjung Manis Economic Growth Area, integrating agro-industry, logistics, tourism, and green technology,” he stated.

Sarikei’s agricultural potential was highlighted with key export products including pineapples, black pepper, and citrus crops demonstrating strong competitiveness in international markets.

Abang Johari urged Sarawakians to maintain unity and harmony as the foundation of the state’s strength and progress toward true independence.

“This is the true meaning of independence – not merely freedom from colonial rule, but the freedom to shape one’s own future with confidence and a strong sense of identity,” he concluded.

The event was officiated by Sarawak Governor Tun Dr Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and attended by his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi, featuring the recitation of the Rukun Negara pledge by all participants. – Bernama