Sarawak Cancer Centre fast-tracked under Budget 2026 for state healthcare

KUCHING: The decision to fast-track the Sarawak Cancer Centre under Budget 2026 represents a major advancement for healthcare services in the state.

Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian pledged to continue discussions with the federal government to complete the project ahead of its original schedule.

He emphasised that the cancer centre will be a future-proof and artificial intelligence-ready facility, developed in consultation with the Sarawak Multimedia Authority.

Dr Sim stated his commitment to accelerating implementation with the goal of finishing before 2030, or even sooner.

He described the centre as a comprehensive hub for treatment, research, prevention and palliative care, serving Sarawak and potentially the wider Borneo region.

In a separate statement, Dr Sim noted that the cancer centre’s inclusion in Budget 2026 demonstrates federal recognition of Sarawak’s persistent healthcare requirements.

He welcomed the RM600 million interim special annual payment under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 announced previously.

Dr Sim expressed hope that the federal government would consider Sarawak’s proposed formula for a fairer and more sustainable financial arrangement.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced during the Budget 2026 tabling that Sarawak would receive a new health clinic in Mukah alongside the accelerated cancer centre.

The budget also includes continued upgrades to hospitals across the nation. – Bernama