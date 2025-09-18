Sarawak floods disrupt daily life and travel

BARAM: Recent floods have brought social and economic activities to a halt across northern Sarawak, affecting districts like Baram and Lawas. Authorities are mobilising to assist residents as heavy rains and rising river levels cause widespread disruption.

The Baram district is experiencing significant flooding, with longhouses, villages, and towns such as Marudi and Long Lama submerged.

Datuk Dr. Pengguang Manggil, the Deputy State Minister for Local Government and Housing, has called on all government agencies, including the Civil Defence Units, Bomba, and welfare authorities, to direct their resources to help flood victims.

As a result of the floods, all river sports, including the Baram Regatta, have been canceled indefinitely.

In the Lawas district, operations at Lawas Airport have been suspended due to the runway and surrounding areas being inundated.

A notice from airport management confirmed that all incoming and outgoing flights are postponed until further notice.

Sarawak is bracing for the full force of the monsoon season, which is expected to arrive early this year.

On September 15, State Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah announced that his committee was preparing ground teams and holding a high-level meeting.

Floods have already been reported in Kanowit, Serian, Sibu, and Miri districts, prompting the state to prepare for a potentially severe monsoon season intensified by climate change.

PKR senator Abun Sui Anyit also raised concerns about severe flooding in Belaga district earlier this month.

He noted that settlements along the Belaga River were particularly hard-hit, especially those in areas previously cleared for logging and oil palm plantations.

He urged for an immediate halt to large-scale land clearing, citing a direct link to the severity of the recent floods.

The flooding in Belaga, which is about the size of Pahang and has a population of 50,000, submerged rural roads and bridges, making land and river travel extremely dangerous.