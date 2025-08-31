Sarawak to launch new AI device with advanced chip in September

SARIKEI: Sarawak will launch another artificial intelligence based device at the end of September as part of its vision to become a technology creator that adds value to state resources.

Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg described the gadget as a new chip with higher capacity than the previous device.

“The device will value add to what is called AI power chip,“ he told reporters after the Sarawak-level 68th National Day celebrations at Dewan Suarah Sarikei today.

He confirmed this represents another generation created by Sarawakians through Sarawak Microelectronic Design with cooperation from CSA Catapult UK.

Abang Johari previously launched KETEQ AI in Cardiff, Wales in the United Kingdom in April and awaits intellectual property registration before commercialisation through industry partners.

Sarawak has also established the Sarawak Artificial Intelligence Centre as an AI reference and innovation centre.

The centre trains high skilled workforce, encourages research and development, and provides platforms for start-ups and entrepreneurs to develop globally competitive digital solutions. – Bernama