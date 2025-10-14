Schoolgirl, 16, stabbed multiple times with two weapons, police say

PETALING JAYA: A 16-year-old girl stabbed to death at a secondary school here this morning is believed to have been attacked repeatedly with two different weapons.

Petaling Jaya District Police chief ACP Shamsudin Mamat said multiple stab wounds were believed to have caused her death.

“We found numerous stab marks, but the exact number of times the victim was stabbed has yet to be determined,“ he said when contacted.

He said the post-mortem examination is still underway and will determine the exact cause of death.

Police are investigating the motive from all angles, including social media claims that the suspect acted out of frustration after his feelings were rejected.

“The investigation is still ongoing and being conducted thoroughly,“ Shamsudin added.

Statements from students are still being recorded, and all information will be carefully scrutinised.

A special investigation task force has been set up by the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters, assisted by the forensic unit and Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters.

Shamsudin confirmed the suspect is 14 years old, while the victim was 16, both studying in transition classes equivalent to Form One and Form Three respectively.

Grief filled the Pathology Department at Universiti Malaya Medical Centre as the victim’s family arrived for the post-mortem process.

Family members, appearing sombre and teary-eyed, arrived around 1pm to await the examination.

In the 9.30am incident, the female student was believed to have been stabbed to death by a male student at the secondary school.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Khalid Ismail said the victim died at the scene within the school compound.

The 14-year-old suspect, who studied at the same school, was arrested soon after. – Bernama