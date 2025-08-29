Segamat residents urged to stay calm after minor earthquakes hit district

JOHOR BAHRU: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa has urged Segamat residents to remain calm following several minor earthquakes affecting the district recently.

The Sekijang Member of Parliament specifically advised her constituents to rely solely on official updates from the Malaysian Meteorological Department rather than unverified news sources.

She encouraged anyone who experienced the tremors to complete MetMalaysia’s online questionnaire to assist with data collection regarding the seismic events.

Dr Zaliha confirmed she has directed officers at her parliamentary service centre to remain on high alert since the initial tremor was reported.

Residents requiring urgent assistance can contact the Sekijang Parliamentary Community Service Centre hotline at 012-4915141 for immediate support.

She confirmed the latest 2.5-magnitude earthquake caused no injuries or property damage despite being felt across the area.

MetMalaysia reported this tremor occurred at 7.56 pm with its epicentre located 13 kilometres north of Segamat at a 10 kilometre depth.

Yesterday’s 3.2-magnitude earthquake at 8.59 am resulted in tremors being felt across parts of Johor and southern Pahang.

On 24 August, a stronger 4.1-magnitude quake struck Segamat at 6.13 am followed by a 2.8-magnitude tremor in Yong Peng at 9 am. – Bernama