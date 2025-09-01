Segamat tremors prompt calls for closer building structure monitoring

SEGAMAT: A series of minor tremors in Johor over the past eight days has prompted experts to propose comprehensive monitoring and analysis of building structures including government offices, bridges, and houses.

Dr Mohd Zamri Ramli, a senior lecturer at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia Faculty of Civil Engineering, stated that although the tremors were categorised as weak, the cumulative effect of repeated earthquakes could cause progressive cracks in building structures.

“The first earthquake may not have a major impact, but if several aftershocks occur, they can cause cracks to spread further,” he told Bernama after conducting a site survey with researchers following minor tremors here.

He also suggested public education efforts on how to identify and monitor cracks in houses so that communities are better prepared and more aware of early signs of structural damage.

“This is important to ensure the safety of residents, especially if stronger tremors occur in the future,” he added.

Associate Professor Dr Mariyana Aida Ab Kadir, another senior lecturer from the same faculty, noted that although most reported damage involved only surface areas like plaster and external finishes, systematic monitoring should still be carried out.

She emphasised that such monitoring should not only involve authorities like the Public Works Department but is also encouraged among building owners themselves.

“Small cracks may seem harmless, but they can be an early indicator of structural weakness, especially in buildings not designed with proper engineering, such as village houses,” she explained.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan recently stated that earthquakes recorded in Segamat since August 24 had so far only caused minor cracks in five government buildings in the district.

Five tremors were recorded in Segamat, beginning with the first at 6.13 am on August 24 with a magnitude of 4.1, followed by one at 8.59 am on Wednesday (3.2), 7.56 pm on Thursday (2.5), 4.24 am on Friday (3.4) and 7.29 am last Saturday (2.7).

An additional tremor with a magnitude of 2.8 was recorded in Yong Peng, 28 kilometres northwest of Kluang, on August 24. – Bernama