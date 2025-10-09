Selangor JPJ takes action against 4,342 commercial vehicles in special operation

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Road Transport Department (JPJ) took action against 4,342 commercial vehicles for various offences during a special operation conducted across the state from September 1 until yesterday.

Its director Azrin Borhan said the number was recorded from 60,112 vehicles inspected during the operation which focused on ensuring compliance with road safety and transport regulations.

He said 13,805 offences were recorded with the highest involving commercial vehicles with expired motor vehicle licences totalling 2,857 cases.

“This was followed by 2,647 offences involving drivers without a valid driving licence while the third highest offence was driving without insurance coverage with 1,854 cases,“ he told reporters at the state JPJ headquarters today.

Meanwhile 20,217 summons notices for various offences were issued during the same period.

Azrin added that the operations were carried out to ensure that drivers and operators of commercial vehicles fully comply with the Road Transport Act 1987 and the Land Public Transport Act 2010.

He said the nationwide special operation which runs until December 31 is part of JPJ’s efforts to strengthen enforcement against commercial vehicles which violate road transport laws and regulations.

Meanwhile a special operation on factory buses conducted from 6 am to 10 am yesterday throughout Selangor saw 75 buses inspected with 17 of them impounded for various offences.

He added that a total of 186 summons notices were issued involving 143 offences including the use of foreign drivers with 11 foreign nationals identified.

“The inspections found that there are still drivers and operators who failed to meet licensing requirements including the use of foreign drivers as well as non-compliance with permit, technical and vehicle safety regulations,“ he said. – Bernama