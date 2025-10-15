Selangor police to increase school patrols with MPVs for student safety

SHAH ALAM: Selangor police will intensify patrols by deploying Mobile Patrol Vehicles directly into school compounds during school hours.

State police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said this initiative strengthens the school liaison officer programme and enhances police visibility.

“We will intensify these efforts, allowing patrol vehicles to enter school grounds periodically to improve police visibility and ensure a faster response if needed,“ he told a press conference.

The security enhancement follows the Inspector-General of Police’s directive and will be implemented statewide to protect students, teachers and parents.

Shazeli clarified that these measures reinforce existing safety protocols rather than responding solely to yesterday’s fatal stabbing incident.

Police are collaborating with the Education Ministry and Selangor State Education Department to identify optimal school safety approaches.

He emphasized that bullying, threats or violence constitute criminal offences requiring strict police action.

“Bullying is not just a joke or peer pressure; it is a crime. The police will not tolerate any bullying or violent acts among students,“ he stated.

Authorities are working with MCMC to remove victim and suspect images circulating on social media platforms.

In yesterday’s incident, a 14-year-old male student allegedly stabbed a Form Three female student who later died. – Bernama