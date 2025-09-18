Senior citizen found dead after fight with friend on Pangkor Island

LUMUT: A senior citizen believed to have been involved in a physical altercation with his friend was discovered deceased at a residence in Sungai Pinang Kecil on Pangkor Island.

Manjung District Police Chief ACP Hasbullah Abd Rahman confirmed that authorities received a report concerning the 73-year-old victim at 2:00 pm yesterday.

Investigations revealed the victim had sustained severe head injuries and was unconscious before being pronounced dead at 1:45 pm by medical personnel from the Pangkor Health Clinic.

The victim’s body has been transferred to the Forensic Department of Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Police have arrested a 73-year-old man, identified as the main suspect in the case, in front of a local eatery in Sungai Pinang Kecil at 2:30 pm on the same day.

The Seri Manjung Magistrate’s Court has granted a seven-day remand order starting today to facilitate further investigation into the incident.

Members of the public with any relevant information are urged to contact Investigating Officer ASP Sukjit Singh or the Manjung District Police Headquarters operations room. – Bernama