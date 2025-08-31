State leaders urge unity and pride in National Day celebrations

KUALA LUMPUR: State government leaders across Malaysia have conveyed their heartfelt greetings for the nation’s 68th National Day celebrations.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow urged all citizens to fly the Jalur Gemilang flag as a powerful symbol of national unity beyond racial or religious differences.

He emphasised that nobody should hesitate to display the flag despite recent incidents but should instead use it to demonstrate solidarity and reject hatred.

“When the Jalur Gemilang flies proudly on every street, every housing estate, school and office, it becomes the symbol of our loyalty to our country,” Chow stated.

He reminded Malaysians that freedom came through immense sacrifice and interracial cooperation that must be cherished and defended collectively.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the “Malaysia MADANI, Rakyat Disantuni” theme carries profound meaning for national development.

He called on citizens to appreciate independence while building a nation strong in both development and humanitarian values.

“Our duty today is to fill it with a spirit of togetherness, strengthen unity and avoid discord,” Wan Rosdy posted on his official Facebook page.

Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nasuruddin Daud highlighted that August 31 serves as more than just symbolic celebration.

He noted the date reminds everyone of sacrifices made by previous generations including sultans, religious scholars and freedom fighters.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad spoke at the Merdeka Eve event in Ipoh about inclusive national development.

He stated that celebrations should renew determination to ensure nobody gets left behind in the nation’s progress.

Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor emphasised protecting independence with intrinsic Malaysian cultural values.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh described the current national struggle as fighting complacency and corruption.

“The duty to fill independence today is on our shoulders,” he said during the state celebrations.

He urged citizens to arm themselves with knowledge and unity while building a fair and just Malaysia for all. – Bernama