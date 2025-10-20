Statistical literacy rising in Malaysia with 11.7 million OpenDOSM views

KUANTAN: Statistical literacy among Malaysians is showing significant improvement with over 11 million views recorded on the OpenDOSM platform.

The Department of Statistics Malaysia confirmed the portal received 11.7 million views as of October 14, averaging 13,600 daily views.

Publication downloads reached 204,000 while datasets were downloaded 233,000 times according to official figures.

These numbers demonstrate increased usage of official statistics for evidence-based decision making and research.

“This phenomenon indicates that Malaysians are now relying on authentic data in their daily lives and shaping an information-based future,“ DOSM stated.

Data now plays crucial roles in government budget preparation and public policy formulation.

Businesses increasingly depend on market prices and labour statistics for strategic planning and risk reduction.

Academia and students leverage data as a “living laboratory” to enrich learning and research experiences.

The general public shows growing statistical literacy by using data to understand social issues and realities.

The 2025 National and World Statistics Day celebration was held in Lipis, Pahang from October 17-19.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail officiated the event themed ‘Statistics: The Pulse of Life’.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin also attended the celebration.

This year’s National Statistics Day coincides with World Statistics Day celebrated every five years on October 20.

The global theme “Quality Statistics and Data for Everyone” aligns with strengthening inclusive statistical systems.

National Statistics Day now symbolizes “data on the ground” following prime ministerial recommendations.

District-level granular data enables more targeted policies and better local community support.

DOSM emphasizes data equity by ensuring rural and FELDA communities access official national information.

Data culture cultivation continues through statistical debates, public speeches and youth datathons.

Malaysia will chair the 15th Session of the ASEAN Community Statistical System in November.

The First ASEAN Statistical Forum 2025 will be held in Melaka from November 3-7.

This regional gathering strengthens statistical collaboration and promotes quality data integration.

The events support achieving a more sustainable and inclusive ASEAN Community through improved data systems. – Bernama