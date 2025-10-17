Storm destroys four-generation family home in Kuala Langat village

KUALA LANGAT: A house in Kampung Medan, Telok Panglima Garang, which had been home to four generations for over six decades, was severely damaged in a storm yesterday afternoon.

The owner, 83-year-old Nusiah Kasim, said the storm hit around 4 pm while she was resting inside with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, waiting for the Asar prayer call.

She was holding her great-grandchild, who was terrified of the howling wind and thunder.

After a few moments, she went outside to check and saw debris flying about.

There were zinc roofing, trees, and all sorts of items in the path of a swirling wind.

Despite the devastation, Nusiah expressed profound gratitude that all her family members are safe, even though their beloved home was nearly destroyed, particularly the roof and the wooden walls.

Another victim, 52-year-old Zainah Abdul Majid, said her family has suffered over 25,000 ringgit in losses from yesterday’s storm, which caused extensive damage to her roof and ruined electrical appliances.

She has already called in a contractor to assess the damage and was informed that repairs to the roof alone would cost 18,000 ringgit.

Today, it was raining again and more of their belongings, especially furniture and other household items, have been damaged because they have yet to repair some parts of the roof.

Recalling the storm, Zainah said she initially heard a noise on the roof that sounded like monkeys running, moments before the powerful wind tore the sheets away, in what she described as a whirlwind.

She said her family had never experienced such a terrifying storm in their 25 years living there.

The village head of Kampung Medan, Azli Sabirin, confirmed that the storm damaged nearly 40 homes in the village of 18,000 residents, destroying roofs, walls, furniture, electrical appliances, and vehicles.

He had just returned from Jenjarom around 3 pm and the weather was very calm, and the sky was clear at the time.

He didn’t expect that within just five minutes, the storm would destroy nearly 40 houses.

This is the worst tragedy to hit this village in 50 years since they were last affected by a minor flood in 2021.

Meanwhile, Kuala Langat police chief, Superintendent Mohd Akmalrizal Radzi, said in a statement that the storm resulted in minor injuries to 11 pupils from Sekolah Rendah Agama Kampung Medan.

A man sustained an eye injury, while a woman suffered a broken leg after being struck by a piece of metal.

Both are currently receiving treatment at Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang.

The storm also severely damaged five schools and a hall: SK and SMK Sijangkang Jaya, SK Kampung Medan, SK Jalan Tanjung, SRA Kampung Medan, and Dewan Wawasan Bagu 9 Kampung Medan.

A Bernama survey of the location until 7 pm yesterday found that most victims were still clearing debris, with Tenaga Nasional Berhad crews on-site replacing damaged cables and electricity poles. – Bernama