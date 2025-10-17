STR Phase 4 payments start tomorrow ahead of Deepavali

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 8.8 million Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) recipients will receive their Phase 4 payments for 2025 starting tomorrow, October 18.

The Ministry of Finance announced this early distribution ahead of the Deepavali celebration, moving it forward from the original mid-November schedule.

An allocation of RM2 billion has been set aside for this phase, with payment rates reaching up to RM700 depending on recipient categories.

This payment includes 200,000 new applicants who have been approved for STR Phase 4, with their disbursements beginning on November 13.

The number of Phase 4 recipients has increased by 500,000 individuals and households compared to Phase 1 in January 2025.

This growth follows the MADANI Government’s decision to allow new applications and appeals throughout the entire year.

The government will maintain open registration for STR and Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) 2026 continuously to ensure more Malaysians can access assistance programmes.

Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reaffirmed the government’s commitment to distributing national revenue benefits across all societal levels.

He expressed hope that the STR 2025 Phase 4 distribution would provide financial relief ahead of Deepavali celebrations.

During the Fourth MADANI Budget announcement on October 10, Anwar revealed that STR and SARA allocations would reach RM15 billion in 2026.

Existing recipients will have their data automatically integrated into government databases for STR and SARA 2026 eligibility reviews.

This automated approach helps minimise exclusion risks while ensuring assistance reaches intended target groups.

STR applicants can consult the Frequently Asked Questions section on the official portal at https://bantuantunai.hasil.gov.my for additional information.

Payment status and approval verification are also available through the same online portal. – Bernama