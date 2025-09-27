Strict action promised if SOPs breached in Lenggeng pupil’s death

KUALA LUMPUR: The Education Ministry will take strict action if any standard operating procedures were not followed in the incident leading to a pupil’s death in Lenggeng.

Minister Fadhlina Sidek confirmed that her ministry has launched an immediate investigation into the tragic event.

She emphasised that there will be no compromise on the safety and wellbeing of all individuals within educational institutions.

Fadhlina stated that all school administrators and education offices must ensure facilities are safe and properly maintained.

“The incident is very tragic, and schools must be the safest place for children,” she said in a Facebook post.

The victim was identified as nine-year-old Abdul Fattah Khairol Rizal.

He died after falling into a sewer pit located within the school compound this morning.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad confirmed that the Nilai district police headquarters received a report around 11 am. – Bernama