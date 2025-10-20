Student fatally stabbed at school cremated in Shah Alam

SHAH ALAM: The student who was fatally stabbed at a school in Petaling Jaya last week was cremated at Nirvana Memorial Park Section 21 here today.

The body arrived at the memorial park at about 12.20 pm.

A sombre atmosphere enveloped the 20-minute ceremony which was attended by about 100 people consisting of family members and friends to pay their last respects.

The deceased is survived by her father mother and a 19-year-old sister.

In the incident on Oct 14 it was reported that a female student died after being stabbed in the chest and neck at her school in Petaling Jaya.

The victim was reported to have died at the scene of the incident while the suspect a 14-year-old male student at the same school has been remanded for further investigation. – Bernama