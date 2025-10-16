Student safety, influenza cases top Dewan Rakyat agenda today

KUALA LUMPUR: The issue of student safety in schools and the spread of influenza cases in educational institutions are among the highlights of today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper published on Parliament’s official website, during the Ministers’ Question Time, Suhaizan Kaiat (PH-Pulai) will ask the Health Minister to state the seriousness of influenza cases nationwide at present.

He also wishes to know the ministry’s measures to address the issue, given that the cases have spread to educational institutions, including preschools.

During the same session, Salamiah Mohd Nor (PN-Temerloh) will pose a question to the Education Minister regarding the immediate and comprehensive actions taken and planned to ensure that tragic incidents, such as the case of a student being raped in class, do not recur.

She also wants to know the steps implemented in terms of physical safety in schools, teacher supervision, effective complaint mechanisms, and support for victims from psychosocial and legal aspects.

Meanwhile, during the oral question session, Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (PN-Kota Bharu) will ask the Home Minister about the government’s firm actions to combat online fraud crimes, which have shown a highly worrying upward trend.

Onn Abu Bakar (PH-Batu Pahat) will seek clarification from the Transport Minister on the amount of profit or loss recorded by Prasarana Malaysia Berhad, the operator of Malaysia’s LRT system, as well as the total government subsidy allocation to ensure that the service can continue operating without burdening users.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Shafizan Kepli (GPS-Batang Lupar) will ask the Local Government Development Minister about the ministry’s measures to control and reduce the population of stray dogs that pose a threat to public safety and peace, particularly to children.

The sitting will then continue with the debate on the Supply Bill (Budget 2026), which enters its fourth day after being tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last Friday.

According to the Dewan Rakyat calendar, the policy stage debate will be held for eight days from Oct 13 to 28, while the committee stage debate will take place from Nov 5 to 27.

The Third Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament will run for 35 days until Dec 4. - Bernama