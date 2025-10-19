Subang Jaya police search for missing officer last seen Thursday

SUBANG JAYA: Police are searching for a Royal Malaysia Police member who has been missing since leaving his home last Thursday.

The officer, Mohd Fadhil Mohamed @ Ahadiah, was last seen driving away from his quarters at the Subang Jaya district police headquarters.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat confirmed the 40-year-old officer’s family reported him missing on October 16.

Mohd Fadhil was driving a black Proton Saga car with registration number WC8024K when he disappeared.

He stands 167 centimetres tall, weighs 85 kilogrammes, and has tan skin with short hair and small eyes.

Police have urged anyone with information about the missing personnel to contact the Subang Jaya IPD Operations Room.

Investigators can be reached at 03-78627222 or 03-78627100 for any relevant details.

Assistant Investigating Officer Sergeant Mohd Suhaimi Ibrahim is also available directly at 019-8301476.

All public cooperation will help police progress their investigation into this disappearance. – Bernama