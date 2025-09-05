Sultan of Kedah urges harmony and Prophet Muhammad’s example

ALOR SETAR: The Sultan of Kedah has called upon Muslims in the state to preserve harmony and follow Prophet Muhammad’s example in all aspects of life.

His Royal Highness emphasised the collective responsibility to strengthen identity through family empowerment and nurturing knowledgeable youth.

Sultan Sallehuddin urged all Kedah residents regardless of religion or race to maintain mutual respect and appreciate their peaceful unity.

The ruler praised the state government’s efforts in economic, educational, welfare and social development initiatives.

He highlighted the importance of balanced spiritual and physical development following the Prophet’s Medina approach.

The Sultan expressed hope that Maulidur Rasul would inspire Muslims to return to true Islamic values.

He stressed that the celebration should involve deep reflection rather than mere symbolic observance.

Sultan Sallehuddin encouraged adopting the Prophet’s example in character building and daily life practices.

The event included presentation of the Maulidur Rasul Special Award and Tokoh Imam Award to deserving recipients.

The Raja Muda of Kedah and Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor attended the celebration.

Mohd Naim Islam told reporters later that the award would motivate him to continue preaching and spreading Islam.

Despite facing various challenges, he is willing to shoulder the responsibility of providing Islamic understanding to new converts to prevent confusion about the religion.

“There are certainly many challenges, especially from their families, who oppose and view Islam negatively. Alhamdulillah, I meet their families and share positive input, while making myself an example that after embracing Islam, I still maintain good relations with my parents.

“Islam teaches its followers to obey their parents and preserve good family ties, and Alhamdulillah, I have managed to face these challenges well when they understood this,” said Mohd Naim Islam, who embraced Islam in July 1985.

Mohd Naim Islam said he had received many invitations to give talks to mualaf in the state and across Malaysia. – Bernama