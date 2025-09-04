Sultan of Pahang calls for prayers for Gaza humanitarian mission

KUANTAN: The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and Tengku Ampuan of Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, have called on Malaysians to pray for the safety and success of the Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian mission to Gaza.

Their Royal Highnesses expressed their hopes for the mission’s success in a message shared on the official Kesultanan Pahang Facebook page.

The humanitarian flotilla comprises 24 vessels that departed from the Port of Barcelona for Gaza on September 1.

It carries more than 1,000 international participants from 44 countries, including 15 representatives from Malaysia.

The next phase will see a second group of 15 Malaysian delegates depart from an Italian port on September 4.

This departure coincides with the mobilisation of a third Malaysian group currently stationed in Tunisia.

The GSF unites an international coalition spanning Europe, Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.

All participating delegations uphold the principle of non-violence throughout the mission.

The flotilla represents both a humanitarian effort and a powerful symbol of global solidarity with the people of Gaza. – Bernama