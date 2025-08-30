Sultan of Selangor calls for unity and responsibility on National Day

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor has declared that national independence represents a profound responsibility for every Malaysian citizen to uphold with commitment and unity.

Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah emphasised the importance of understanding independence’s true meaning during his National Day message.

His Royal Highness stressed the critical need for maintaining harmony among Malaysia’s diverse racial and religious communities.

He urged all citizens to cultivate a strong national identity and respect for the democratically elected government.

The Ruler noted that freedom of speech must be exercised responsibly within legal boundaries.

“All expressions of opinion and criticism must be made with due consideration for the common good,” Sultan Sharafuddin stated.

He warned against using free speech to spread falsehoods or accusations that could damage social harmony.

The Sultan called for continuous nurturing of brotherhood and mutual respect among all Malaysians.

He encouraged citizens to value the nation’s peace and freedom while embracing principles of loyalty and responsibility.

Sultan Sharafuddin expressed hope that independence spirit would strengthen personal and national development.

His Royal Highness urged a return to Rukun Negara core values embodied in daily actions.

The Ruler prayed for continued peace and prosperity throughout Selangor and Malaysia.

He expressed desire for independence spirit to unite Malaysians in building a brighter future together. – Bernama