Sungai Buloh Hospital seeks next of kin for deceased inmate

SUNGAI BULOH: Sungai Buloh Hospital has issued a public appeal for assistance in tracing the next of kin of a deceased prison inmate.

Muhammad Aiman Abdullah, also known as Phiong Joon Khiong, passed away at the hospital on 25 March.

The 40-year-old man was last known to reside at Kampung Sebuku in Bau, Sarawak.

The hospital’s Forensic Department has made multiple unsuccessful attempts to contact his parents and siblings.

All calls to the family went unanswered, prompting this public request for information.

The hospital urges any relatives, friends, or members of the public with relevant information to come forward.

Individuals can contact the hospital at 03-6145 4333 extension 3100 to provide assistance.

They may also visit the Sungai Buloh Hospital Forensic Department in person. – Bernama