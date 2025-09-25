T145 road repair project delayed after embankment collapse near Kampung Tanjung

KUALA NERUS: A road repair project on the T145 Mengabang Telipot-Batu Rakit route near Kampung Tanjung was disrupted by an embankment collapse last night.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor confirmed the incident caused no injuries or fatalities.

A crime prevention patrol team from the Batu Rakit Police Station discovered the collapse at 9.30 pm and immediately alerted the relevant authorities.

Preliminary investigations suggest erosion beneath the embankment was the likely cause of the failure.

The collapse occurred during clear weather with no heavy rain or high tide phenomena present.

Authorities have notified the Public Works Department and contractors to implement a full road closure for public safety.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi had previously stated the road repair and coastal reinforcement works were scheduled for completion in early October.

The RM4.95 million project commenced last April using funding from the Malaysian Road Records Information System. – Bernama