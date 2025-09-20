Teenager dies after fall at Buntong Waterfall in Ipoh

IPOH: A 17-year-old boy has died after falling at Buntong Waterfall here today.

The Perak Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call from the Ministry of Health at 11.26 am requesting assistance to bring the victim down.

Acting assistant director of Operations Shazlean Mohd Hanafiah said a team from the Meru Raya Fire and Rescue Station was immediately dispatched to the scene.

The rescue team had to trek approximately one kilometre from the foothill before reaching the location where the victim had fallen.

The victim, who had sustained injuries, received initial treatment from medical personnel before being pronounced dead at the scene.

Shazlean confirmed that the entire operation was fully concluded by 2.20 pm this afternoon. – Bernama