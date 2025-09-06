Telcos ordered to improve internet along Malaysia’s major roads

LAHAD DATU: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has instructed all telecommunications service providers to enhance internet network quality along Malaysia’s major roads.

Fahmi stated this directive aligns with the government’s policy that internet access must accompany all road infrastructure throughout the country.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission has identified four specific locations between Tawau and Sapagaya where main roads currently experience internet connectivity issues.

Minister Fahmi emphasised that telecommunications companies must collaborate by sharing tower infrastructure to ensure comprehensive coverage.

He revealed these details during a press conference following a MADANI Community engagement programme in Kampung Cocos.

Fahmi additionally reported that internet coverage in populated areas should reach 98.6% upon completion of Phase One of the National Digital Network project this year.

Achieving full 100% coverage requires implementing new technologies beyond traditional tower construction due to cost and logistical challenges.

The minister inspected the Kampung Sapagaya telecommunications tower and identified several improvement areas including additional battery installation.

These batteries would maintain internet service during frequent power outages reported by local residents in August.

Fahmi anticipates complete internet coverage in populated areas will be achieved within the next few years through JENDELA Phase Two initiatives. – Bernama