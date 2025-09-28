Terengganu Customs seizes RM2.45 million of frozen meat without permit

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu Customs Department has confiscated three containers containing 76,836 kilogrammes of frozen meat worth RM2.45 million.

The seized goods had an estimated tax value of around RM491,327.03 following surveillance operations conducted in June and July.

Its director Hasbollah Din said the first seizure involved frozen chicken breasts at the Free Trade Zone in Klang, Selangor, on June 23.

These items were falsely declared as frozen mixed vegetables and lacked any import permit.

The second case involved the seizure of frozen duck meat, also declared as frozen mixed vegetables, on July 23 at Terminal 1, Free Trade Zone, North Port, Port Klang, Selangor.

A third case involved the seizure of frozen chicken on the same day in Port Klang.

Hasbollah confirmed all three cases used the modus operandi of false declaration.

These cases are being investigated under Section 135(1)(a) of the Customs Act 1967.

Conviction under this section can result in a fine of not less than 10 times the goods’ value or RM100,000, whichever is greater.

The penalty may also be a fine of not more than 20 times the goods’ value or RM500,000, whichever is greater.

Offenders could face imprisonment of not less than six months or not more than five years, or both a fine and imprisonment.

Individuals convicted under the same section can be fined or imprisoned for not less than seven years, or receive both penalties.

The case is also being investigated under Section 132(1)(a) of the Customs Act 1966.

A conviction under this section can lead to a fine of not less than RM500,000 or imprisonment for not less than seven years, or both.

Hasbollah urged the public to help the Customs Department combat the smuggling of cigarettes, liquor, firecrackers, drugs, vehicles, and other contraband.

Public tip-offs can be channelled to the Customs toll-free line at 1-800-88-8855. All identities of informants are guaranteed to be kept confidential. – Bernama