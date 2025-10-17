Thousands flock to Labuan Ferry Terminals for Deepavali, school holiday break

LABUAN: Thousands of travellers from this duty-free island are making a beeline to the Labuan Ro-Ro Ferry Terminal and Labuan International Ferry Terminal as they head to mainland Sabah and Sarawak for the long weekend break coinciding with Deepavali and the additional school holidays.

According to Labuan Point Enterprise, the ticketing management company, ferry passenger traffic has surged significantly since Wednesday, with most tickets to Menumbok already sold out.

“There are seven round trips (including extra trips) scheduled daily between Labuan and Menumbok from Oct 16 to 22.

“Tickets from Labuan to Menumbok have been fully booked, and the next available seats are only on Oct 23,” its manager, Robert Ling Song Shieng, told Bernama today.

The travellers, the majority of whom are Sabahans who are either working in this duty-free island or have made Labuan their home, are returning to their hometowns in Beaufort, Sipitang, Kota Kinabalu and other parts of Sabah for the festive and school holiday period.

Meanwhile, Ling said MV Putrajaya 1, their largest ferry, can accommodate up to 85 vehicles and 500 passengers, while MV Goodwill Star has a capacity of 85 vehicles and 420 passengers. MV Kimanis 1 and MV Joy Star, on the other hand, can each carry 55 vehicles and 220 passengers.

He said the additional manpower and extended operating hours have been put in place to manage the heavy passenger flow and vehicle loading at both terminals.

Meanwhile, long queues of cars were seen at the Ro-Ro Ferry Terminal as holidaymakers took advantage of the extended break to travel to Kota Kinabalu, Beaufort, Sipitang and other parts of Sabah.

According to LDA Labuan (Holdings) Sdn Bhd, the management company for the Labuan International Ferry Terminal, at least 40 trips (Labuan-Menumbok) are being operated daily to accommodate the surge in passenger movement.

Many others opted for international ferry routes to Lawas and Limbang in northern Sarawak.

The company said the increase in ferry movement and passenger numbers is expected to continue throughout the weekend, with local authorities reminding travellers to plan their journeys early and adhere to safety protocols at the terminals. - Bernama