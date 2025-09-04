Three arrested over Semporna island brawl amid landing fee dispute

SEMPORNA: Police have arrested three local men to assist investigations into a brawl that erupted yesterday on Pulau Timba-Timba, believed to have originated from a dispute over the island’s landing fee.

Semporna district acting police chief DSP Jaafar Hakim confirmed the suspects, aged between 25 and 27, were detained under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting.

The police received a report from a 27-year-old tour company manager who claimed he was attacked by several individuals while escorting a group of tourists to the island.

The complainant stated his company had already paid the authorised fee collection company but faced additional payment demands from another company upon arrival.

This incident triggered a dispute that quickly escalated into a physical confrontation, witnessed by several foreign tourists.

Jaafar urged all parties to avoid speculation that could provoke public anger and damage Semporna’s reputation as a safe tourism destination.

A 38-second video showing the fight between individuals on Pulau Timba-Timba went viral on social media platforms yesterday. – Bernama