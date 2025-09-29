Thunderstorms and heavy rain expected in several states until 10 pm

PUTRAJAYA: Thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds are forecast to affect several states across Malaysia until 10 pm today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department issued a weather warning detailing the specific areas at risk.

Kelantan districts including Machang, Pasir Puteh, and Kuala Krai are among the locations expected to experience severe weather.

Terengganu state and multiple districts in Pahang such as Jerantut, Bentong, and Temerloh are also included in the alert.

The affected areas extend to Maran, Kuantan, and Bera within Pahang state. Selangor’s Kuala Langat and Sepang districts are similarly expected to face stormy conditions.

Negeri Sembilan’s Seremban, Port Dickson, and Rembau areas have been placed under the weather warning.

The entire state of Melaka and Johor’s Tangkak and Muar districts complete the Peninsular Malaysia alert areas.

Sarawak’s affected regions include Kapit, Bukit Mabong, and Belaga. Bintulu’s Tatau area and Miri’s Beluru, Telang Usan, and Marudi districts are also expecting severe weather.

Limbang in Sarawak and Sabah’s Interior division covering Sipitang, Tenom, Kuala Penyu, and Beaufort complete the Borneo states warning.

Sabah’s West Coast division including Putatan and the Federal Territory of Labuan round out the nationwide weather alert. – Bernama