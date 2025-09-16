Tumpat Madani community motorcycle convoy boosts Malaysia Day patriotism

TUMPAT: The Tumpat MADANI Community marked Malaysia Day with a 120-motorcycle convoy flying Jalur Gemilang flags across a 71-kilometre route to strengthen patriotic spirit.

Patron Dr Muhamad Razak Idris stated the initiative aimed to encourage community patriotism while strengthening resident relationships.

He confirmed engagement with residents at each stop to share independence messages and distribute Jalur Gemilang flags with future programme continuations.

The programme involved twelve MADANI Communities across Tumpat including Kampung Laut and Kampung Baru Nelayan in collaboration with the Kelantan Information Department.

Tumpat MADANI Community chairman Ahmad Shafik Ab Rahman noted this motorcycle convoy represented their third patriotism-focused National Day programme.

He expressed gratitude for the consistently strong community participation in all their Tumpat programmes.

Geting MADANI Community head Mazalina Ibrahim highlighted Tumpat’s many fascinating historical sites needing greater authority attention for development.

She emphasised that proper development would enable better promotion of these historical sites in the future. – Bernama