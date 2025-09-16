KEPALA BATAS: The Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi Memorial will be built in the Vision Park area here, as a tribute to the late fifth Prime Minister for his character, leadership, contributions, and service to the nation, said National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

He thanked the Penang government for approving the site to build the memorial.

“The MADANI Government, through the ministry, will provide full support and cooperation to the National Archives of Malaysia to realise the construction of this memorial, which will stand as a symbol of Tun Abdullah’s legacy for future generations.

“The land has already been provided, and we are thankful to the state government for making it available in the Vision Park area in Kepala Batas.

“The next steps will involve planning, design, and applying for the necessary allocation for construction. This process will take some time before the memorial can be built,” he said when met after opening a commemorative event, “Mengenang Negarawan Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi: Bapa Pembangunan Modal Insan” here today.

Also present was National Archives Department director-general Datuk Jaafar Sidek Abdul Rahman.

Earlier, media reports quoted Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow as saying that the state government had allocated a 0.8-hectare (two-acre) plot of land in Vision Park for the memorial.

Meanwhile, Aaron said Tun Abdullah’s wide-ranging contributions in politics, administration, human development, and national unity had left a lasting impact on the well-being of the people.

Among his notable initiatives, Aaron said, were the establishment of the Malaysian Integrity Institute (IIM), the National Cancer Institute (IKN), the strengthening of the Anti-Corruption Agency (now known as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, MACC), as well as the introduction of Islam Hadhari, which emphasised a balance between physical development and human capital.

“In his efforts to strengthen national unity, Tun Abdullah also placed great importance on inter-racial and inter-religious harmony. He consistently urged Malaysians to appreciate cultural diversity and embrace it as a source of national strength,” he added.

The programme, organised by the National Archives of Malaysia in conjunction with Malaysia Day, was held to commemorate and reflect on the contributions of Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi.

It featured two main sessions, a statesman talk session with speakers including Bertam Assemblyman Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican and the Malaysian Islamic Understanding Institute deputy chairman Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Mohd Yusof Othman; and a “My Father’s Story” session delivered by Tun Abdullah’s daughter, Nori Abdullah.

In addition, an exhibition showcasing Tun Abdullah’s biography, political journey, contributions, and legacy was held, featuring posters, artefacts, and memorabilia from his personal collection under the care of the National Archives. - Bernama