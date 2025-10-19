Two die, five nearly drown in family outing at Pantai Penunjuk

KEMAMAN: A family outing at Pantai Penunjuk in Kijal ended in tragedy when a woman and her niece died while five others nearly drowned after being swept away by strong waves.

District police chief Superintendent Mohd Razi Rosli said in the 4.15 pm incident, all the victims were believed to have been swimming at the beach when they were suddenly dragged by waves into deeper waters.

He said five of them were rescued by family members and members of the public, while two others were found unconscious and taken to a nearby clinic and hospital for treatment.

The 12-year-old girl who was found unconscious was taken to the Kijal Health Clinic, but was pronounced dead at 5.23 pm.

Her 39-year-old aunt was also unconscious and taken to the Emergency Unit of Kemaman Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 5.42 pm. – Bernama