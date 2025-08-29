Two Pakistani men held for alleged molestation of disabled child in Seremban

SEREMBAN: Police arrested two Pakistani men suspected of molesting an 11-year-old girl with disabilities at a bus stop in Taman Tuanku Jaafar on Aug 24.

Seremban police chief ACP Mohamad Hatta Che Din said the suspects, aged in their 20s and 30s, befriended the victim through TikTok. One has admitted to the offence.

Both have been remanded for six days until Sept 3 under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

Mohamad Hatta urged parents and guardians to monitor their children, especially their social media use, and advised the public to report any suspicious activity immediately.

He also warned against sharing videos or images of the incident on social media to protect the victim’s identity, stressing the importance of safeguarding vulnerable groups such as children, persons with disabilities (PwD) and the elderly. - Bernama