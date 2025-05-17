Two Singaporeans found dead at Cheras homestay

KUALA LUMPUR: Two Singaporean nationals were found dead at a homestay in Taman Taynton View in Cheras here yesterday.

Cheras district police chief ACP Aidil Bolhassan said a police inspection of the bodies found no external injuries. Both were fully clothed, and there were no signs of foul play.

He said police received an emergency call at 12.53 pm yesterday, informing them that a 43-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were found unconscious in a room at a homestay on Jalan Nadchatiram by a staff member.

According to him, the bodies were already decomposing and emitting a foul odour.

“Further checks at the scene found that the air-conditioner had been wrapped with blue garbage plastic pieces and the window sealed with plastic canvas.

“Inspections also revealed remnants of burnt charcoal in a barbecue container and a substance suspected to be ketamine on a plate in the room,“ he said in a statement today.

Aidil said police had recorded a statement from a female homestay worker, who said she noticed at 11 am that the front door of the homestay was still locked and the victims’ shoes were still outside.

According to Aidil, the woman knocked on the door several times but received no response, prompting her to inform the homestay manager.

“The manager then instructed her to unlock the front door using a spare key. Upon entering, she found the air-conditioner, ceiling fan and television switched on in the living room.

“She then proceeded to the third bedroom of the homestay and noticed tape around the door and the window sealed with plastic canvas.

“She opened the window and saw both victims lying unconscious on the bed, and the room was filled with a foul smell,“ he said.

Aidil added that an assistant medical officer from Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz (HCTM) pronounced both victims dead at the scene at 2.22 pm. The bodies were sent to HCTM for post-mortem examination.