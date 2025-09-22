UDA launches property campaign with RM250,000 prizes for home buyers

KUALA LUMPUR: UDA Holdings Bhd has launched its “UDA Signature Dreams” campaign to help aspiring homeowners realise their dream of owning property in the Klang Valley with prizes worth up to RM250,000.

The agency under the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry is featuring four strategic projects developed by UDA Land Sdn Bhd including Dedaun Residensi in Bandar Tun Hussein Onn, Residensi 38 Bangsar, Legasi Kampong Bharu, and Residensi Akasia Raya.

UDA president and chief executive officer Johari Shukri Jamil stated that over 800 units ranging from affordable apartments to premium condominiums are available with special offers and incentives.

“This campaign aims to provide more opportunities for buyers, particularly Bumiputera, to own properties with special incentives,“ he said during the campaign launch at Residensi 38 Bangsar.

Johari explained that the campaign running until December 31 offers incentives including low booking fees, waiver of Sale and Purchase Agreement fees and stamp duty, memorandum of transfer subsidies and home furnishing packages.

Each property purchase during the campaign will entitle buyers to participate in a lucky draw with prizes including tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup worth up to RM150,000 plus furniture and home appliances valued at RM100,000.

The event also marked the signing of a strategic collaboration between UDA and interior design firm Nai BNB for the design and setup of the official gallery at Residensi 38 Bangsar for two years.

Winners of the UDA Property Campaign 2024/2025 lucky draw received prizes including a Proton S70 1.5T Executive and a Modenas Elegan motorcycle during the event.

Johari added that UDA’s philosophy is built around LIFE - Legacy, Integrated, Finesse and Enriched - reflecting the company’s commitment to building properties and strengthening communities.

Interested buyers can visit UDA Property’s official social media pages on Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates on the roadshow series and special offers available throughout the campaign period. – Bernama