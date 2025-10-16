Veteran actor Nu’man Mohd Salleh dies from intestinal cancer at 71

KUALA LUMPUR: Veteran actor Nu’man Mohd Salleh, popularly known as Charlie, has died at the age of 71 after battling stage four intestinal cancer.

His brother Yusri Salleh confirmed that Nu’man passed away at his daughter’s home in Sri Rampai at approximately 8.15 pm.

Nu’man had been bedridden since Thursday and was taken to Kuala Lumpur Hospital where doctors confirmed his intestinal cancer diagnosis.

He was admitted to the intensive care unit before being allowed to return home on Friday in critical condition and unable to speak.

Funeral prayers will be conducted at Salahuddin Al-Ayubbi Taman Melati Mosque before zohor prayers tomorrow.

Nu’man will be buried at the Raudhatul Sakinah Taman Selaseh Muslim Cemetery following the funeral service.

The single father is survived by his seven children. – Bernama