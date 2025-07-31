Water bombing slows 105-hectare bushfire in Mukah

SIBU: Aerial water bombing operations have successfully slowed the spread of a 105-hectare bushfire in Mukah, according to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM).

Mukah Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief Nicholas Belulin said the operation was conducted using an Mi-171 helicopter equipped with an underslung water bombing system.

“A total of four water bombings were carried out at 3.30 pm, releasing 6,360 litres of water over the affected area,” he said in a statement.

The operation helped reduce the fire’s intensity and prevented further spread to nearby areas. However, it was halted after 42 minutes due to technical issues with the aircraft.

“Inspection found that several components need to be replaced, and spare parts will be delivered by the maintenance team via road tonight,” Nicholas explained.

The bushfire, first detected on July 24, has been challenging to control due to the vast terrain and limited ground access.

Firefighters have been conducting aerial monitoring and creating fire breaks to protect oil palm plantations and settlements.

Operations are expected to resume once the helicopter is deemed safe for use. - Bernama