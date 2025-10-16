Woman loses RM65,100 in MCMC police impersonation phone scam

TANGKAK: A 39-year-old woman lost RM65,100 after falling victim to a syndicate whose members impersonated a Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) officer and a police officer.

Tangkak police chief Supt Roslan Mohd Talib said the victim lodged a report on Oct 15 claiming she received a phone call from an individual who introduced himself as an MCMC officer.

“The victim was told that she was allegedly involved in online fraud and money laundering cases. She was then instructed to transfer money from her account into several other accounts, supposedly for investigation purposes,” he said in a statement today.

He said the victim then made 13 cash transactions into two different accounts, believed to be mule accounts.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. - Bernama