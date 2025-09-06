Worker killed in UMS landslide during pipe-laying excavation work

KOTA KINABALU: A construction worker died after being buried approximately three metres deep in a cave-in during excavation and pipe-laying operations at Universiti Malaysia Sabah.

The Sabah Fire and Rescue Department operations centre confirmed the 22-year-old male victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Department officials received an emergency call reporting the landslide incident at 1.45 pm and immediately dispatched crews to the location 14 kilometres away.

Firefighters recovered the victim through manual digging operations at the site before stretchering him out and transferring him to police custody.

Twelve personnel from the Kota Kinabalu Fire and Rescue Station responded alongside machinery, police officers, and Ministry of Health officials before concluding operations at 2.50 pm. – Bernama