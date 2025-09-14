Worker trapped in Raub quarry rockfall, search operation continues

KUANTAN: A quarry worker remains trapped after being buried by a rockfall at an excavation site in Ulu Gali, Sungai Ruan, Raub.

The victim, Mohammad Fazrul Illahi Ab Rahman, was operating an excavator when rocks collapsed from a nearby hillside at approximately 12.50 pm yesterday.

Raub Police chief Superintendent Mohd Shahril Abdul Rahman stated that the 30-year-old from Tanah Merah, Kelantan, is believed to have jumped from his machine before being struck and buried.

The affected area covers an estimated radius of 300 metres, though the depth of the rockfall remains undetermined.

Three foreign workers escaped with minor injuries and are currently receiving treatment at Raub Hospital.

The search and rescue operation involving police, Fire and Rescue Department personnel, and several other agencies faced challenges due to ongoing ground movement at the site.

The Fire and Rescue Department has requested assistance from the K9 Unit, with search operations expected to commence today.

Yesterday’s search operation was halted at approximately 7.30 pm due to darkness and resumed at 8 am this morning. – Bernama